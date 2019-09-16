Kannapolis Fire Truck Parade and Festival set for September 28

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: The Kannapolis Fire Department will once again host a Fire Truck Parade as part of the Fire Prevention Festival, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, September 28. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and proceed along Laureate Way and N. Research Campus Drive, between City Hall and the North Carolina Research Campus.