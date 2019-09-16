The heat goes on... but not for long!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We made it to the 90s again today… probably will tomorrow, too. After that, get ready for some changes – big ones!
A cold front will be on the move toward the Carolinas. It could spark off a few showers any time from Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The shower chance stands at about 20%. However, the bigger deal with this front will be actual cool air. Are you ready for the 70s?
Wednesday and Thursday will take us to the upper 70s – with pretty pleasant humidity levels.
By Friday, we will climb back to the low 80s and we will spend much of the weekend in the mid 80s. Rain chances will be hard to come by. After the front moves through, the rain chance will be almost zero through the weekend. That is bad for your yard but pretty good for weekend plans.
We are also tracking Hurricane Humberto. The storm is moving out to sea and away from the US as it continues to strengthen. It could threaten Bermuda toward Wednesday night or Thursday.
Have a great evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
