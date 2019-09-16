2 groups arrested for dozens of Steele Creek armed robberies, possibly targeting Latino community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department’s Steele Creek division announced Monday at a press conference their success in solving numerous armed robberies. Police said they’ve seen a major increase in armed robberies in the area since July.
So far, police arrested 12 suspects, and identified a 13th suspect. This resulted in 25 cases being solved.
Police believe the armed robberies targeted the Latino community.
“Its hard to say, it appears that way for sure, unfortunately," said Captain Brian Sanders talking about the possible targeting of the Latino community.
Police said there were two groups of people working. One group was about six or seven people and the other group was just two people. CMPD said they would split up and commit the armed robberies. He said they usually targeted people while they were walking and would sometimes hide behind things.
“Mostly people, individuals walking from their car to their apartment, walking down the street,” Captain Sanders said. “All hours of the day, sometimes mid-morning, sometimes overnight.”
Police said although they have made progress, they believe there are still other suspects out there. They want people in the area to be extra aware of their surroundings.
If you have any information or have been victimized of a crime, please call 911 or Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.
Here is a list of suspects given to WBTV by CMPD.
Suspects:
- 18-year-old Isaiah Jones
- 16-year-old Antwan Martino
- 16-year-old Malachi McDuffie
- 17-year-old Cristian Martinez
- 17-year-old Tiran Mackin
- 23-year-old David Beltran
- 42-year-old Vladimir Lynch
- 19-year-old Drequille Snow
- 22-year-old Shahquan Cureton
- 23-year-old Joshua Threatt
- 14-year-old juvenile
- 15-year-old juvenile
- One suspect identified (but not yet charged)
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.