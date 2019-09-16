Father accused of killing 2-month-old son appears before a judge in Morganton

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Maurice Deshawn Springs stood before a judge in Morganton Monday, answering routine questions but saying nothing else. Springs is accused of killing his 2-month-old son while he was babysitting two weeks ago.
Court papers say the mom had gone out for errands and when she returned the baby was unresponsive.
Doctors at the local emergency room alerted law enforcement after they examined the child. The baby was transferred to a hospital in Charlotte where he died several days later.
Doctors, according to court paperwork, determined that the child died as a result of “Shaking Baby Syndrome” where brain injuries result.
Springs was arrested on Friday and denied he killed the child.
Family members on both sides declined to comment on the situation but Sheriff Steve Whisenant said it has been a tough case for his investigators to deal with because a child was involved.
The investigation is continuing, he said. The determination of charges came from the District Attorney’s office.
Springs is being held without bond and a probable cause hearing has been set for Oct. 7.
Meanwhile, local DSS and hospital officials urge parents who may be having a tough time dealing with a newborn or any child to contact a professional.
