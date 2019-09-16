CMPD searching for repeat offender with multiple violent crime arrests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who has been arrested for several different violent crimes in Charlotte over the past two years is now on-the-loose after letting his ankle monitor die.
Brian Chavarria, 21, was currently facing recent charges on three armed robberies when he let the monitor expire off of Eastcrest Drive.
Chavarria had previously been arrested multiple times for assaulting a female, driving under the influence and a variety of other offenses.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Chavarria is asked to call 911 immediately.
