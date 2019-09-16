CMPD investigating shooting death in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are canvassing a neighborhood in northeast Charlotte early Monday morning after an overnight call came in regarding an assault with a deadly weapon.
Upon arriving at the scene where the incident occurred off of Rachel Street, officers discovered a man in the driveway of a residence who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was later declared deceased at the scene by Medic.
Police are currently looking for any witnesses who may have seen the incident or have any information about what took place.
No further information has been released at this time.
