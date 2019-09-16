Cleveland Browns DE Chris Smith says he’ll play against the New York Jets just days after girlfriend’s death

Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) pressures Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) (Source: Eric Christian Smith)
By Chris Anderson | September 16, 2019 at 2:50 PM EDT - Updated September 16 at 5:59 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Less than a week after his girlfriend was struck and killed by a car on I-90 in Cleveland, Browns defensive end Chris Smith said he will play Monday against the New York Jets.

Smith will take the field in honor of his girlfriend Petara Cordero.

“I am going to play tonight because it is something she would want me to do,” Smith said. “She would want me to keep doing what I love and stay strong. I play for her tonight. She is my why.”

Cordero, 27, was killed after being hit by a passing car while standing outside of Smith’s disabled 2019 Lamborghini early Wednesday morning.

“At this time, they ask for complete privacy as both families take the time needed to grieve the sudden and unexpected loss of their beloved Petara Cordero.”
Statement on behalf of the Cordero and Smith families

Police said preliminary information indicates that the female driver who hit Cordero was drinking prior to the crash.

According to the Browns, Smith and Cordero celebrated the birth of their daughter, Haven Harris Smith, during preseason.

Smith was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2014 NFL Draft and signed a three-year contract with the Browns in March 2018.

