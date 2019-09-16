Clemson football fans can be part of Disney movie about former player who adopted brother

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF) - Disney is coming to Clemson and Tiger fans can be part of one of the company’s new movies.
The university announced Friday that production of the Walt Disney Pictures movie “Safety” will continue through Sept. 23.
The film is inspired by the story of former Clemson student-athlete Ray Ray McElrathbey, who adopted his younger brother, Fahmarr, while he was a member of the football program in 2006.
The filming will include production at the halftime of Clemson's football game against Charlotte on Sept. 21.
Fans are encouraged to keep the stadium filled at halftime, as the production runs a few plays for scenes that will appear in the movie.
Filming will begin immediately at the start of halftime, officials said.
Production is also scheduled to take place at various campus locations, which may mean parking may be temporarily unavailable, school officials said.
Shooting for scenes is scheduled at Carillon Gardens, inside the Cooper Library and near the reflection pond.
Temporary closures within these areas are expected, the dates on which areas will be affected are listed below.
The university has set up this page, which contains complete information on parking will be affected.
FILMING AND PREP AREA LOCATIONS
- Monday, Sept. 16 - Memorial Stadium, Cooper Library, 3rd Floor, Carillon Garden
- Tuesday, Sept. 17 - 3rd Floor Cooper Library, Carillon Garden
- Wednesday, Sept. 18 - 3rd Floor Cooper Library, Carillon Garden
- Thursday, Sept. 19 - Athletics Facilities
- Friday, Sept. 20 - Athletics Facilities
- Saturday, Sept. 21 - Athletics Facilities, Memorial Stadium
- Sunday, Sept. 22 - Memorial Stadium
- Monday, Sept. 23 - Memorial Stadium
