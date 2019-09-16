Catawba County man arrested after stabbing roommate during dispute

James Minton (Source: CCSO)
By WBTV Web Staff | September 16, 2019 at 12:57 PM EDT - Updated September 16 at 12:57 PM

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested after attacking his roommate at a Catawaba County residence following an argument.

James Minton has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury after he reportedly stabbed his roommate at a residence on Mark Trail Court on September 15.

The victim, Gregory Bumgarner, suffered multiple stab wounds as a result of the incident.

Minton remains incarcerated at this time.

