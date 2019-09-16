Catawba County man arrested after stabbing roommate during dispute

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested after attacking his roommate at a Catawaba County residence following an argument.
James Minton has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury after he reportedly stabbed his roommate at a residence on Mark Trail Court on September 15.
The victim, Gregory Bumgarner, suffered multiple stab wounds as a result of the incident.
Minton remains incarcerated at this time.
