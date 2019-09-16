Browns defensive end Chris Smith sends out touching tribute to girlfriend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns football player Chris Smith put out a touching tribute to his girlfriend and the mother to his daughter who was killed Sept. 11 in an auto accident on I-90.
Smith and Cordero celebrated the birth of their daughter, Haven Harris Smith, during the preseason according to the Cleveland Browns.
“God has a plan for all of us,” Smith wrote on Instagram Sunday. “We can’t understand but she is in a better place.”
Chris Smith’s girlfriend, Petara Cordero of Charlotte, NC, was killed when they exited their car on the shoulder of I-90.
A 47-year-old woman driving a 2017 Mazda veered to the right side of I-90 into the disabled Lamborghini Smith and his girlfriend were traveling in and struck the open passenger side door, according to police.
The Lamborghini had become disabled after getting a flat tire.
Police said the Mazda hit Cordero, who was standing outside of the car.
Cleveland EMS transported the Cordero to Fairview Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.
“My wifey my best friend and the mother to my beautiful daughter,” Smith wrote.
The Instagram story featured six still photographs and two short video clips.
“Love you baby,” Smith wrote. The post ended #RIPMyLove.
