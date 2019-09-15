Big changes in the forecast? To say the least!!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After scorching temperatures last week with three straight days at 95, only to see Thursday hit 98 degrees, highs topped out at 91 degrees on Sunday in Charlotte. That may seem like a break, but that’s still around 10 degrees above average – that’s a big departure. But a real break is on the way, and this time there will be no mistake it will feel like Fall by the middling innings of this upcoming week.