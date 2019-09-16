Attempted robbery under investigation at University City credit union

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An attempted robbery investigation is underway at a State Employees Credit Union near UNC Charlotte.
A woman claims she was at the SECU ATM on University City Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when a man attempted to rob her. She says a man wearing a white mask, a black shirt and white pants started tapping on her passenger side window.
The woman sped off but believes the man fired a gun at her car in an attempt to stop her. No money was stolen an the alleged bullet missed the woman’s car.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police alerted campus police of the incident. Campus police don’t believe there is a threat to the university.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call police.
