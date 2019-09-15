Rowan commissioners to discuss large solar farm proposal

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Commissioners in Rowan County will discuss a proposal for a very large solar farm that would be built in the area of Neel Road.
The discussion is on the agenda for the Rowan County Board of Commissioners meeting set for Monday at 6:00 pm at the J. Newton Cohen Administration building on W. Innes St.
The proposal is being presented by China Grove Solar, and would involve the building of a 65 megawatt (AC), 400 acre solar farm along sections of the 700-2300 Block of Neel Rd., 5000 Block of Sherrills Ford Rd., and the 200 - 500 Block of Old Bradshaw Rd.
China Grove Solar will request a conditional use permit to allow for the solar farm on land that is primarily zoned rural agricultural.
Several residents of the area have told WBTV that they are opposed to the plan due to concerns over property values, aesthetics, potential damage to the ecosystem, and their belief that they need more time to research the project.
A petition has been generated opposing the project.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.