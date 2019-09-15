Police: 22-year-old dies after falling from Ocean Boulevard hotel balcony

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is still investigating Sunday after a man reportedly fell off a high-rise hotel balcony in Myrtle Beach.
According to a City of Myrtle Beach Police Report 22-year-old Jacob Matthews died after falling from a hotel balcony on Ocean Boulevard Saturday evening.
MBPD spokesperson Cpl. Tom Vest says officers were called to 7100 N Ocean Blvd just before 6 p.m. That address matches the Ocean Reef Resort.
No further details were released into what led up to the reported fall.
