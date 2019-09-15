Jimmie Johnson joins breast cancer survivors and NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers to paint pit wall pink

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Looking ahead to National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will join NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers, representatives from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and hundreds of breast cancer survivors and their supporters to paint pit wall pink at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord on Wednesday, September 18 at 11:00 am.
The event will take place in conjunction with the Sept. 28 Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, raising awareness for the continuing fight against breast cancer.
Those scheduled to take part include: breast cancer survivors, Jimmie Johnson, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Live Fearless brand ambassador, Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Justin Allgaier, driver of the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Shawna Robinson, former NASCAR driver, Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway, Hermie Sadler, NASCAR on FOX personality, and Robin Miller, vice president, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.