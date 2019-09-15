Humberto moves on...smooth sailing for us!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The latest track of Tropical Storm Humberto has the storm continuing to move away from the US. That is about the only game in town… and it is moving out of town.
Today will be in the upper 80s and there is only a 10% chance for a shower. Monday will be just a little hotter. Highs will return to the low 90s but only for one day.
By Wednesday, cooler air from the north will start to move in. That will mean highs from Wednesday into next weekend will be in the low 80s. That’s average for this time of year. It will also mean a drop in the humidity. Dew points will go from the 60s (where they are now) to the 50s. That will make for a nice few days!
Have a great Sunday!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
