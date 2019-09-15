Firefighters respond to fire at Salisbury apartment building

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Salisbury responded to a report of a fire in an apartment building on S. Main Street.
The call came in just after 3:15 am in the 1200 block of S. Main.
According to the Salisbury Fire Department, there was light smoke and fire in one apartment. Firefighters extinguished the fire and checked to see if it had gotten to any other units.
There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The American Red Cross was called to help six adults displaced due to the fire.
