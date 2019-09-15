Fall Litter Sweep underway in Concord and Cabarrus County

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The 2019 Fall Litter Sweep pick up began on Saturday and continues through Saturday September 28.
Concord city leaders say they hope that all City of Concord neighborhood organizations will participate.
Participation is simple - organize a team of volunteers and identify an area in your neighborhood and go out to pick up litter any day from September 14 - 28, 2019.
Recognized neighborhoods can register by sending an email to jzarc@concordnc.gov or call 704.920.5298.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.