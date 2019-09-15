Cabarrus Library System partners with local breweries to promote library services

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Throughout the month of September, the Cabarrus County Public Library System is pairing with local breweries to promote Librewery Card Sign-Up Month. It’s a local adaptation of the nationwide Library Card Sign-Up Month campaign, which illustrates the benefits of library cards beyond just books.
“The brewery visits focus on an age demographic (21-35) that tends to be disconnected from library services,” said Jenny Meeseree, community services coordinator for Cabarrus County Public Library System. “A tie-in with local beer is a good way to begin appealing to these citizens.”
Across America, public libraries play an essential role in providing safe, accessible and free resources for every member in a community. Library resources offer advantages that simple online searches can’t provide. From digital materials, including eBooks and eAudiobooks, to test prep and career development resources, Cabarrus County Public Library’s eResources empower patrons to succeed and create paths of learning.
“Public libraries are different from what most adults remember as kids,” Meeseree added. “Connecting the public library to craft beer and popular meeting places is our way to demonstrate that point and engage those patrons while supporting local businesses.”
Attendees have multiple ways to participate for a chance to win library and brewery gear:
· Visit the Library’s table during the event and enter a raffle for a swag bag
· Answer a trivia question for an additional raffle entry
· Sign up for a new library card or have an active account and enter a drawing for an Amazon gift card
Librewery Card Sign-Up Month program dates are:
· Cabarrus Brewing: Friday, September 20, 5 to 8 p.m., www.cabarrusbrewing.com
· Southern Strain Brewing: Friday, September 27, 4 to 7 p.m., www.southernstrainbrewing.com
· Twenty-Six Acres Brewing: Saturday, September 28, 3 to 6 p.m., www.26acres.com
For more information on the Cabarrus County Public Library, visit www.cabarruscounty.us/library, find the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cabarruscountylibrary or contact the individual branches.
