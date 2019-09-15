Andy Offutt Irwin is featured storyteller for Millstream’s 20th Anniversary

According to Andy, the most enjoyable part of sharing stories is when he can see the audience “seeing” his stories. “That’s when I know we are in sync.” Most of his performances revolve around the character of Marguerite Van Camp, Irwin’s eighty-five year old aunt that has just graduated from medical school, complete with Irwin slipping into a shaky Southern drawl as he imitates her speaking voice. In reality, this fictional character was inspired by Andy’s mother and grandmother, whom he credits as the source of his love for storytelling. “I tell the truth,” he explains, “Even if it’s fiction. I tell about my people to show that we are all each other’s people.”