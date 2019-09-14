Storms will give way to the weekend - for most

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a wicked line of storms plowed through the Piedmont of North and South Carolina Friday, the weekend looks much tamer with sunshine returning and (YES) temperatures staying below 90 degrees.
The only exception to our quiet Saturday may occur in the foothills and mountains as the tail end of the front may still spark some daytime showers and a storm or two.
Beyond that, very little rain is expected over the next week, so if you needed rain I hope you picked some up earlier on Friday.
The headline in this forecast is the downward trend in temperatures finally heading our way!
We’ll not only stay below 90 for the most part in the first half of this seven day forecast, but brace yourself, we’re going down from there for the second half of next week with highs dropping into the low 80s and (YES AGAIN) lower humidity!
So enjoy the weekend, lots to look forward to!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
