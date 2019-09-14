September 14th: Hometown Heroes. Big Kids Helping Little Kids.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - September 14th:
Ka’lon White is 8-years old and battles acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). He has a lot of up-and-down days; his mom says yesterday was one of his best ever.
“He couldn’t wipe the smile of his face,” his mom Jessica Romacho said. “The guys roared up on their bikes and he never stopped smiling after that happened.”
She’s talking about the 18th annual Hometown-Heroes Monroe Nc Ride… I’ll put some pictures below.
If you haven’t heard of Hometown Heroes (HTH), check them out. Either through Facebook or their website.
The people involved describe themselves as a group of “big kids helping little kids.” It’s mostly Union County and Mecklenburg County law enforcement raising money as they rally around local kids with uphill medical battles. It’s grass-roots and well-organized.
Yesterday morning they all hopped on motorcycles and left Indian Trail to take three kids to school in an elaborate, celebratory drop-off. After the kids were in school, the HTH's took off on their own big Ride.
Ka’lon was one of those kids dropped off at school -- he's in 3rd grade at Matthews Elementary. His mom says Ka'lon had been undergoing “stressful and hard” chemotherapy, but now has treatments "only" once a month. His prognosis is excellent. His whole family – mom Jessica, dad Matthew Ramos, brother Antonio and sister Isabella – hope Ka’lon “kicks this cancer forever” by May of 2020.
“No one ever thinks they’ll hear someone say, ‘Your child has cancer,’ she said. “Everything in those early days are such a blur. But the one thing I can say now that we’ve gotten through some of it is that Hometown Heroes is amazing. We are so grateful to be hooked up with them. They go above and beyond for these children. Without them I don’t know where we’d be.”
This year HTH has been fundraising in big ways and gave away $25,000 to their HTH families.
But don’t ask them about it. They might not admit their awesomeness. They don't like getting credit. And often say they don’t want any. None. They’re probably uncomfortable with this post.
Oh well.
Suffer through the deserved accolades, guys. And keep doing what you’re doing.
#MollysKids
*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.