Deputies investigating shooting death in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning and left one man dead and two others wounded.
Deputies initially responded to calls about a body being found in a yard off of Foster Road in Woodleaf. Upon arriving at the scene, officials found Robin Otto Worth, 35, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
A further investigation into the matter found that earlier in the evening, two men had been admitted to the hospital with gunshot wounds related to the incident that led to Worth’s death. These men, Daquan and Ronnie Martin, were uncooperative, however, and would not confirm how they had been wounded. Their condition is currently unknown.
This remains an active investigation for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and anyone with information should contact them at 704-216-8700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
