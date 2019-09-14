More than $83,000 raised at 9th Annual Stiletto Sprint

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of people gathered outside of the Southpark Mall Saturday morning for the Atrium Health Foundation 9th Annual Stiletto Sprint event.
The event helps raise money for Carolinas Ovarian Cancer Fund and ovarian cancer research programs at Levine Cancer Institute (LCI). The LCI is based out of Charlotte and operates 25 care locations across the Carolinas.
Ovarian cancer is usually difficult to diagnose and there is no early detection test for the disease. Signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer include abdominal pain, bloating, feeling full quickly, trouble eating, and urgent or frequent urination.
As is the case every year, the crowd of participants at the Stiletto Sprint was decked out in teal attire to show support for those who are fighting ovarian cancer. Several survivors were also present at the event.
Several stiletto races were run by participants of all ages. In total, the 9th Annual Stiletto Sprint raised more than $83,000 for ovarian cancer research.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.