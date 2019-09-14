Good-bye 90s!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Have you had enough of the heat? After eight September days in the 90s, we are heading for the 80s this weekend.
Highs today will be in the mid 80s with a 20% chance for an afternoon shower. It will still be humid though. We add on a few degrees for Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s with only a 10% chance for rain.
In the week ahead, it will stay pretty warm and humid on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be back in the upper 80s. It will be humid too! By the middle of the week, we will finally see real changes. Highs will scale back to the low 80s. (That’s where we should be this time of year.) Maybe even more important, the humidity will back off! It will be feeling more like fall before you know it!
We are also keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Humberto. Good news! As of now, it looks like the storm will remain off shore!
Have a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.