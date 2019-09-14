From Charlotte-area vape shops to churches, Trump sparks conversation about vaping

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The walls of Native Vapes in South Charlotte are stocked almost exclusively with flavored vapes.
“If we had to pull all the flavors off, and the menthols, we’d be limited to about three,” co-owner JD Canty says.
That is what President Donald Trump is considering, saying Wednesday, he is considering a ban on flavored e-cigarettes because of how marketable they are to teens.
“We can’t allow people to get sick," he said. “And we can’t have our youth be so affected.”
Friday night, he tweeted that he likes vaping as an alternative to cigarettes, but wants to make sure it is ‘safe for all.’
That could have a major impact on vape shops.
“It could very well shut us down,” Canty says.
From shops, to even churches, it is a conversation in a cloud of controversy across the country. The congregation of First Assembly of God in Gastonia is calling a special educational meeting with health care professionals about it Sunday at 5 p.m.
“If [people] are using that to get off cigarette smoking, we’re not judging them,” Pastor Dennis Boyce says. “We’re just saying if there are some elements of this that are going to be dangerous, we want them to know.”
In the meantime, many shop owners remain prepared, but skeptical of a ban becoming reality.
“I think it was probably more optics than anything,” Canty says.
