Storms, showers to disrupt record-breaking heat Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You’ve waited long enough for the return of near-average high temperatures and a decent chance for rain.
Relief from the record-shattering heat will arrive for the weekend as an approaching cold front increases shower and thunderstorm chances and cools temperatures through the first half of next week.
A back door cold front will slide southwest across the area this afternoon lasting through Saturday morning. Slow-moving storm cells will produce between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts if thunderstorms move over your neighborhood.
As a result of increasing cloud cover throughout the day, high temperatures should only reach into the upper 80s before the rain and storms move in. Overnight temperatures will hover in the upper lower 70s across the Charlotte Metro area.
Easterly winds and mostly cloudy skies with a few early day showers will keep high temperatures near-normal in the lower 80s Saturday. Warmer air returns Sunday along with a chance for more sunshine and an isolated storm.
- First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
