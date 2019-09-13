Seven months later, still no sign of missing Rowan man Rick Travis

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven months ago this week the name Rick Travis began appearing frequently in the news. The 66-year-old experienced marathoner, suffering from a cognitive impairment, went out for his daily run and hasn’t been seen since.
There have been massive searches involving hundreds of volunteers and professionals, and there’s a $10,000 reward for information.
What happened to Rick Travis? The question haunts the community, but as his wife said in an earlier interview, there’s still hope.
“Nothing," said Jean McCoy, "but we’re just kind of hoping that he will be found eventually.”
His disappearance in the Spencer, and the north Rowan area did change the way the state uses billboards. Now they can post an alert even if the missing person wasn’t in a vehicle…considering Travis was last seen running along I-85, that could have helped in his case.
Investigators continue to work on any leads, and like Jean McCoy, remain hopeful for answers.
Anyone who sees Travis or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Spencer Police Department at 704-633-3574, or visit Crime Stoppers at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.
