SC driver killed after being struck by tractor-trailer

SC driver killed after being struck by tractor-trailer
Police lights (Source: Gray Television)
September 13, 2019 at 8:45 AM EDT - Updated September 13 at 8:45 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver was killed after pulling out of their driveway in Chesterfield County Thursday evening.

Troopers say a Chevrolet four-door was pulling of a driveway and did not yield right of way to a tractor-trailer traveling on Highway 151. The wreck happened around 6:20 p.m.

The tractor-trailer struck the Chevrolet on the driver’s side. The driver of the Chevrolet, who troopers say was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to an area hospital where they died.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

No names have been released.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.