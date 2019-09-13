SC driver killed after being struck by tractor-trailer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver was killed after pulling out of their driveway in Chesterfield County Thursday evening.
Troopers say a Chevrolet four-door was pulling of a driveway and did not yield right of way to a tractor-trailer traveling on Highway 151. The wreck happened around 6:20 p.m.
The tractor-trailer struck the Chevrolet on the driver’s side. The driver of the Chevrolet, who troopers say was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to an area hospital where they died.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.
No names have been released.
