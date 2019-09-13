Samaritan’s Feet giving out shoes to Lake Arbor neighbors

“Let’s just zero in and work with the residents of Lake Arbor,” Samaritan’s Feet Founder Manny Ohonme said. “By coming in and providing them shoes and providing them socks and then serving them in a very unique and impactful direct way. And then sitting across from them and reminding them as we wash their feet and put shoes on them - that ‘hey, you are going to be part of the fabric that is going to change and turn this city around one day.’”