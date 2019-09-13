Samaritan’s Feet giving out shoes to Lake Arbor neighbors

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Samaritan’s Feet wants Lake Arbor residents to make sure they are not forgotten. The organization is teaming up with other partners to have a day of caring for the residents who are facing hard times. Samaritan’s Feet will hand out free shoes and socks after tenants get their feet washed.
“Let’s just zero in and work with the residents of Lake Arbor,” Samaritan’s Feet Founder Manny Ohonme said. “By coming in and providing them shoes and providing them socks and then serving them in a very unique and impactful direct way. And then sitting across from them and reminding them as we wash their feet and put shoes on them - that ‘hey, you are going to be part of the fabric that is going to change and turn this city around one day.’”
Ohonme expects to pass out about 250 pairs of shoes to the residents.
Lake Arbor residents have faced challenging times for the past few years.
They have had to live in substandard conditions involving mold and rodents. The landlord plans to make repairs and residents have to vacate very soon. Some say they can’t afford to move anyplace else. They claim they don’t have the necessary resources.
“How do we do something to turn this lemon that has been delivered into lemonade.” Ohonme said.
The Samaritan’s Feet founder says this effort is a hand up more than a handout. The thinking is this act of kindness will make a difference and could motivate the Lake Arbor neighbors to help impact the future of others.
“We don’t know - maybe the future mayor will come from that neighborhood,” Ohonme said. “We don’t know, maybe the future governor or the president of our country is going to come out of that, but the reality - it’s not how you begin - but how you end.”
Several sponsors are also stepping up to help. The day will be filled with not only shoes and washing feet, but food will be served, school supplies will be handed out and other resources will be on hand to assist the residents. 75 volunteers have signed up to help.
“We just want to give back to our community,” sponsor Rhythms CEO Patrick Thean said. “We want to love our community. We want to support them.”
The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m.-noon at Southern Comfort Inn 4419 Tuckaseegee Road.
