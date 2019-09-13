PurpleStride wages hope, demands better for those fighting pancreatic cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This Saturday uptown Charlotte will be a sea of purple as the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network kicks off their 8th Annual PurpleStride Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer.
They call pancreatic cancer “the toughest cancer” for a reason. Pancreatic cancer is hard to detect in the early stages. The symptoms can be vague, so often patients are only diagnosed when the cancer is in the more advanced stages.
PurpleStride is an opportunity to raise the spirits of those fighting the disease, as well as raising funds to help researchers working towards find a test for early detection.
The American Cancer Society estimates just under fifty-seven thousand people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in this country. Because there are not of a lot of treatment options, the American Cancer Society estimates 45,750 people will die in 2019 from the disease.
In the United States, the American Cancer Society reports seven percent of all cancer deaths are from pancreatic cancer.
That is exactly why we’ll be cheering on our survivors, our warriors, Saturday.
We will have a special guest this year, Erin Willett. You probably recognize her name. Erin was a finalist on, “The Voice”, as well as a participant in reality weight-loss show, “The Biggest Loser.”
Erin lost her father to pancreatic cancer.
Erin will join us at Romare Bearden Park to sing the song she co-wrote, “Hope’s Alive”. The song is anthem for those fighting the disease, to keep waging hope! Erin donates one hundred percent of the profits from sales of the song directly to PanCan, up to one million dollars.
She encourages anyone touched by pancreatic cancer, to download the song and be a part of the fight to end this terrible disease that took her father too early in life!
Saturday, Erin will be live on stage to sing “Hope’s Alive”. It will certainly be an emotional way to kick off the walk/run!
Please join us and be a part of the fight to win the battle against this difficult disease.
If you can’t be there Saturday, you can always donate to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
