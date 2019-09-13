Prevent Child Abuse Rowan celebrates new space, ability to offer more services

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several of the most notorious child abuse to be prosecuted in Rowan County have a common element: the agency Prevent Child Abuse Rowan and the Terrie Hess House helped to get the victims out of danger and supported law enforcement in prosecution of the cases.
“We needed this place so badly for the kids and for the children that we serve," said Director Beth McKeithan
On Thursday night she presided over a ribbon-cutting to for the center’s new space and the services it will allow Prevent Child Abuse Rowan and the Terrie Hess House to offer.
“We work the victims of physical and sexual abuse and this space will give us the ability to double the cases, we’ll be able to have daily cases going on as well as therapy and parenting programs," McKeithan added.
Donors made the addition possible, and many of them got a first look at the new 1600 square foot, $400,000 space. All of the services offered are free.
The project took about two and half years to complete, when fundraising and construction are included. The facility is now approximately 3,200 square feet.
