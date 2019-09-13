Police searching for 15-year-old runaway last seen in Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old runaway.
According to information from Horry County police, the Aynor Police Department was notified of Osden Madre Sullivan’s absence Thursday. As of Friday, HCPD has been called in to assist.
Sullivan is about 5-feet tall and 109 pounds. Police said she was last seen in the town limits of Aynor.
Anyone with information is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency, Aynor police or HCPD at 843-915-8477.
