Panthers fans banned after fight video surfaces from Thursday game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers fans seen fighting in a video during Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been banned from the Bank of America stadium, team officials said Friday.
The game was delayed several times due to weather. The brawl happened during one of the rain delays, a tweet by Barstool Sports insinuated, when fans had to vacate their seats and pack into stadium concourses.
“Rain delays in Charlotte = Fight Club” Barstool Sports tweeted with a video.
The Panthers issued the following statement regarding the incident:
“The people involved in the altercation were ejected and have been banned from the stadium indefinitely. The Carolina Panthers do not tolerate this type of behavior, and we are committed to a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone who visits Bank of America Stadium.”
The identities of those involved were not released.
“There’s going to be a million views. It makes everybody look like a bad fan," Panthers fan Benjamin Johnson said.
Charlotte resident Ameer Salahudin said, “Alcohol comes into a play, you can get a nice drunk person, or a nice drunk person. That one guy seems like he was fighting everyone, one guy and then that guy.”
There’s no word on what sparked the brawl.
