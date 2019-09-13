Lowcountry man charged in $4 million drug bust, arrested again after $100k worth of drugs found

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry man who was charged earlier this year after $4 million worth of marijuana was confiscated is back in jail after deputies found nearly $100,000 worth of drugs.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Joseph Francis McLaughlin who has been charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
McLaughlin’s latest arrest happened on Thursday when Charleston county detectives, with the assistance of the DEA, served a search warrant at a home on Lord Calvert Drive in West Ashley.
Authorities seized the following from the home:
• 6.5 lbs of Marijuana
• 140.1 grams of Methamphetamine
• 29 grams of Cocaine
• 726 grams of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Wax
• 126 THC vape cartridges
• $27,194 US Currency
The total street value of the drugs is approximately $99,720, according to CCSO officials.
