Lowcountry man charged in $4 million drug bust, arrested again after $100k worth of drugs found
By Ray Rivera | September 13, 2019 at 2:54 PM EDT - Updated September 13 at 5:56 PM

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry man who was charged earlier this year after $4 million worth of marijuana was confiscated is back in jail after deputies found nearly $100,000 worth of drugs.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Joseph Francis McLaughlin who has been charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

In January of this year, McLaughlin was arrested after deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office seized $4 million worth of marijuana at a Hanahan industrial warehouse.

McLaughlin’s latest arrest happened on Thursday when Charleston county detectives, with the assistance of the DEA, served a search warrant at a home on Lord Calvert Drive in West Ashley.

Authorities seized the following from the home:

• 6.5 lbs of Marijuana

• 140.1 grams of Methamphetamine

• 29 grams of Cocaine

• 726 grams of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Wax

• 126 THC vape cartridges

• $27,194 US Currency

The total street value of the drugs is approximately $99,720, according to CCSO officials.

Authorities confiscated $100,000 worth of drugs during a drug investigation at this home in West Ashley.
Authorities confiscated $100,000 worth of drugs during a drug investigation at this home in West Ashley. (Source: Live 5 News)
