‘Ding dong!’ Hilarious kid follows instructions when doorbell is broken

Update: I have made contact with his Mom and they are coming by tomorrow! Please continue to share. My hope is Ellen DeGeneres will see how wonderful this young man is! My doorbell is broken so I have a note up that says “Yell ding dong real loud”. This kid did not disappoint. If he belongs to you, please tell him thank you for being polite and thank you for the laugh. Edit: I would love to find out who he is so I can help with his fundraising efforts. Please share so we can hopefully find his parents!