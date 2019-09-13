Community fundraiser to be held for Trooper Wooten and family in Oct.

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - State troopers are holding a community fundraiser for Trooper Christopher Wooten and his family in early October. Trooper Wooten was involved in a motorcycle crash in Charlotte that unfortunately left him paralyzed from the neck down in July.
Troopers say 100 percent of the proceeds from the fundraiser go to Trooper Wooten’s family.
The all-day fundraising event will take place on Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Ray Nathan’s restaurant at 4571 South New Hope Road in Gastonia.
BBQ plates are $10 each. Those who plan to attend are asked to send pre-orders to TrooperWootenEvent@gmail.com.
A flyer for the event says tickets are available at Ray Nathan’s, SECU and local Police, Fire, EMS and Highway Patrol offices.
Donations can be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-trooper-chris-wooten.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.