CMPD searching for suspect with 39 outstanding warrants in West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect with dozens of outstanding warrants is on-the-loose in Charlotte after allowing his court-ordered ankle monitor to die.
Joseph Caldwell, 24, was last see on Wickham Lane in west Charlotte when the monitor expired.
Caldwell’s charges include, but aren’t limited to counts of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle and felony larceny.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Caldwell should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.