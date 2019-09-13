Charlotte man arrested for rape, incest more involved at family wellness center than first revealed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte man facing charges of rape, incest and child abuse has not been booked in Mecklenburg County Jail as of Friday afternoon. Henry Black Jr. was arrested Thursday morning in North Myrtle Beach on a warrant from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Black was the chairman of the Charlotte citizen’s review board and co-founded Genesis PRoject 1, a family wellness and crisis center that serves abused youth in the Charlotte area.
Genesis Project 1 employee Garcia Nelson told reporters Thursday that Henry Black Jr. hasn’t been involved at Genesis since 2008 but records obtained by WBTV show otherwise.
Black is still listed as the president of Genesis on filings with the North Carolina Secretary of State.
A non-profit associated with the company called Genesis Project Family Wellness Center, located at the same address, has Black listed as the principal officer in its 2018 filing with the IRS.
A 2013 filing with the IRS indicates Black worked an average of 8 hours per week for the non-profit.
A website for a Charlotte community forum has records of Black providing updates on Genesis as recently as 2017.
WBTV reached out to Garcia to ask about the discrepancy. He said that Black has not been involved with providing services for clients since 2008 but could still be involved operating the business with his wife who is the other co-founder.
CMPD has not provided any new updates about whether any adults could face charges because they did not report the alleged sexual abuse from Henry Black Jr.
