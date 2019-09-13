BLOG: New tropical disturbance to keep an eye on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Just as soon as we get rid of Dorian, we are watching another storm brewing and heading toward the Bahamas. This storm doesn’t have a name yet but it is currently known as Potential Tropical Cyclone #9. (The names keep getting longer and longer, don’t they?)
This storm currently has sustained winds of 30mph. It is moving NW at 8mph. That means is it headed for the Bahamas. Thankfully, not all of the islands were terribly hard hit by Dorian but Grand Bahama, which sat right in the eye for such a long time, looks to be in the path of this one too.
There’s a huge difference in the two storms. This one is much weaker.
Currently, the winds are 30mph. That doesn’t even compare to the 185mph winds Dorian unleashed on Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands. So, fortunately the storm is weaker but I’m not sure those islands can handle even a regular thunderstorm at this point. Their homes are in ruins and thousands of people are still missing.
Where does it go from there? The current track from the NHC puts it close to the Florida coast as a tropical storm on Saturday. It moves up the coast and then stalls out over southern GA and SC.
Again, it shouldn’t have terribly strong winds if it stalls out, it could bring a lot of rain to those places.
As of now, the storm doesn’t look like it will directly impact the WBTV viewing area, but we all know the track can change. That’s why we will be watching it closely over the next week.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
