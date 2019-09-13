American flag taken from funeral home in Union County

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - An American flag was taken from a funeral home in Union County Thursday.
According to staff at Life and Legacy Funerals and Cremations, someone took one of the flags from the front lawn of the funeral home.
Staff says the flags were on loan, and the funeral home would love to have the flag returned.
Anyone who sees the flag is asked to please alert the funeral home.
The flag’s pole is described as being made from PVC pipe and has a male and female coupling in the middle to shorten pole for transport.
Anyone with information can call the funeral home at 704-821-4484.
