American flag taken from funeral home in Union County

American flag taken from funeral home in Union County
According to staff at Life and Legacy Funerals and Cremations, someone took one of the flags from the front lawn of the funeral home. (Source: Life and Legacy Funerals and Cremations)
By WBTV Web Staff | September 13, 2019 at 5:45 PM EDT - Updated September 13 at 5:45 PM

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - An American flag was taken from a funeral home in Union County Thursday.

According to staff at Life and Legacy Funerals and Cremations, someone took one of the flags from the front lawn of the funeral home.

Staff says the flags were on loan, and the funeral home would love to have the flag returned.

Unfortunately, yesterday someone decided to take one of the flags from the front lawn of the Funeral Home. These flags...

Posted by Life and Legacy Funerals and Cremations on Friday, September 13, 2019

Anyone who sees the flag is asked to please alert the funeral home.

The flag’s pole is described as being made from PVC pipe and has a male and female coupling in the middle to shorten pole for transport.

Anyone with information can call the funeral home at 704-821-4484.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.