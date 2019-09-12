York County prepares to use new voting machines next month

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - Next time voters in York County, S.C. go to the polls, they will cast their ballot on a new voter machine.
The State of South Carolina spend approximately $51 million to implement the new systems statewide.
Every county will use the Express Vote machines by 2020. Voters in Rock Hill will be the first to use them in York County when they head to the polls October 15.
Thursday morning poll workers in York County got acclimated to the new systems. It is still a touch screen like the previous voting machine, but the voter’s selections are printed onto a paper ballot. The voter will then submit that paper ballot into a scanner. The scanner takes a digital picture of the ballot, the hard copy drops into a lock box.
Deputy Director of York County Elections Alan Helms says this provides an extra layer to back up results. The previous system relied on digital records of results, now there is a digital record and a paper record.
“We didn’t have a clean way of actually auditing that data,” Helms said. “Which is why paper is the de facto standard so we wanted to have that as an option so people could inspect that if they wanted to.”
Poll worker Bob Martin says the screen is much easier to see than the previous screens. Voters can zoom in to get a closer view of their choices or adjust the contrast to make the words stand out more. It also features technology to help the impaired vote.
“They were very difficult to read sometimes,” Martin said. “B ut with these new machines it really brightens up everything. You can see, options to enlarge, and for hearing impaired.”
Voters have two opportunities to see the machines before election day:
- Wednesday, September 18, Rock Hill City Hall Rotunda, 155 W Johnston Street, Rock Hill, from 2 pm – 4:30 pm.
- Saturday, October 26, Tega Cay Fall Festival, the Phillip T Glennon Community Center, 15083 Molokai Drive, Tega Cay, from 11 am – 5 pm.
