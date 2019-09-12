Tropical cyclone expected to form near northwestern Bahamas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of heavy rain currently in the Bahamas is expected to form into a tropical cyclone, according to the latest National Hurricane Center update.
As of Thursday evening, Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is located about 235 miles southeast of Great Abaco Island and moving northwest at 8 miles per hour.
Within the next few days we are expecting the system to move closer to the Florida coastline possibly as a tropical storm depending how much strength the system gains as it moves over the ocean.
Current model tracks show that by Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. it could be right along the coastline of Florida
It’s then anticipated to move north and swing away from the coastline thanks to a cold front that’s moving across the area, and by the end of the weekend it’s expected to move back on shore.
But, Live 5 Meteorologist Stephanie Sine says that the track could change given how many days we are out from the system coming close to our area.
As for impacts for the Lowcountry, Sine says the system should be a depression if it gets close to South Carolina.
Some possible effects include gusty winds and rain early next week.
“The spaghetti model track plots are still over the place, so there’s still a lot of uncertainty,” Sine said. “The models have been jumping back and forth for the past few days. Of course that will continue, since we know how that goes.”
Forecasters say if the Lowcountry is impacted it would be late Sunday into Monday.
At 5 p.m., the disturbance was centered near latitude 23.7 North, longitude 74.8 West.
The system is expected to move toward the northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h), and this motion is forecast to continue during the next 2 days.
“On this track, the system is anticipated to move across the northwestern Bahamas on Friday, and along or over the east coast of central Florida on Saturday,” NHC center officials said."Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. The disturbance is forecast to become tropical depression or a tropical storm during the next day or so."
Forecasters say environmental conditions are favorable for a tropical depression or tropical storm to form within the next day or two.
The latest models show that the system could bring tropical storm force winds and rainfall to portions of the Florida east coast over the weekend.
“Residents there should monitor the progress of this system,” National Hurricane Center officials said.
The government of the Bahamas has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the following islands in the northwestern Bahamas the Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island, and New Providence.
According to the National Hurricane Center, the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm and bring tropical storm force winds to portions of the northwest Bahamas within 36 hours.
Forecasters say the system is expected to bring tropical storm force winds and heavy rainfall to portions of the northwest Bahamas on Friday and Saturday.
“Significant storm surge is not expected in the northwest Bahamas from this system,” NHC officials said. “Residents there should follow any advice given by local officials.”
