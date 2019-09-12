Third arrest made in deadly New Year’s Day shooting outside man’s home

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A third person has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on News Year’s Day.
Carnis Ferdinand Poindexter, 53, was shot to death outside his home on Highlander Court on Jan. 1. Police believe Poindexter was shot in the street before running to his front porch, where he was found and pronounced dead by Medic.
On Thursday, police said they arrested 19-year-old Tyler Jordan Hokes and charged him with first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
In late August, 20-year-old Ronald Benbow was arrested and also charged with first-degree murder in Poindexter’s death.
In Mach, 19-year-old Furquan Ali Thompson was arrested and also was charged with first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
No possible motive has been released.
Anyone with additional information in the case is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
