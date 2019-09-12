Student arrested after Charlotte school shooting threat made on social media

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 13-year-old student was arrested for making a threat of a school shooting at Coulwood Middle School, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.
“The threat originated on Instagram, and contained a photograph of a firearm with a caption that indicated that a shooting would take place on Thursday (today),” CMPD says.
Officers tracked down the student they say posted the threat and went to their home. The 13-year-old admitted that he posted the threat as a “joke,” police say.
No guns were found inside the teen’s home and officers believe the student found the picture of the firearm online.
