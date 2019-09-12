Stolen gun found in teen’s bookbag after mom calls police

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury recovered a stolen gun after a 17-year-old’s mother called to report that she found the gun in her son’s bookbag.
According to the report, the mother of Jaquan Omarion Dillard saw him put the bookbag in the crawl space beneath the house. The mother confronted her son about what was in the bookbag and found a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun.
The mother called police. When officers arrived at the home on Craige Street, they say Dillard was in the process of rolling a marijuana cigarette. Dillard ran from police and was caught a few minutes later.
Police say when they arrived at the police department, Dillard again tried to run away but was caught after a short foot chase.
Dillard was charged with resisting police, marijuana possession, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm by a minor. Bond was set at $25,000.
Police determined that the gun was stolen from a home in Salisbury.
