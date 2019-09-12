Serious injuries reported in heavy fire at house in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say serious injuries have been reported in a heavy fire at a house in north Charlotte Thursday night.
According to Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened at a home on White Aspen Place.
Emergency medical officials say one person has suffered serious injuries and is being taken to the hospital. There’s no word on additional patients.
Charlotte fire officials say the fire is happening at a two-story house. Multiple emergency units responded to the scene.
There’s no word on what caused the fire, how many people were involved or reported damages.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
