SC deputies searching for twins who broke into cars during hurricane evacuation

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina authorities say they are searching for twins who broke into vehicles during the evacuation for Hurricane Dorain.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Esteban Javier Rosa-Mendez and Carlos Esteban Rosa-Mendez.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened on Sept. 3 when three male subjects were seen by residents of Woodlake Villas on Hilton Head Island, looking into and entering vehicles.
“Following an investigation into the incidents, multiple arrest warrants were obtained for two of the subjects, Esteban Javier Rosa-Mendez and Carlos Esteban Rosa-Mendez, who are twins,” BCSO officials said.
The twins are wanted for two counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, two counts of looting under state emergency and two counts of petit larceny.
Investigators say the twins are 19 years old and described as between 5′ 6″ to 5′ 7″ in height, about 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
A report states that both own 2020 Toyota Corollas with paper tags.
“One of the Toyota’s is black and the other is silver,” BCSO officials said."The black Toyota fled from Sheriff’s Office deputies on September 10, 2019."
If you see or come in contact either subject or their vehicles, the sheriff’s office is asking you to contact Sgt Doug Seifert at (843) 255-3414.
“You may also contact Beaufort County Dispatch at (843) 524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous or for reward,” the sheriff’s office said
