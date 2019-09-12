Record-breaking heat expected today

As the big hot ridge of high pressure starts to break down just a little bit on Friday and a front approaches from the north, our storm chances do increase to about 50% on Friday. That front may loiter across the WBTV viewing area Saturday with a fair amount of clouds and a 20% rain chance then before more sunshine returns on Sunday. High temperatures for Friday and the weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s. That’s still above average for this time of the year, but a lot cooler than recent days.