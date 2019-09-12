Record-breaking heat expected today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte has reached 95° every day thus far this week and I see absolutely no reason we won’t be at least that hot again today! In fact, I subtle signals in the atmospheric profile are suggesting we may actually be a degree or two hotter today!
So, given what I’m seeing, I’m forecasting 96° in Charlotte today, which would break the standing record of 95° set back in 1925. With tropical humidity in place, the heat index will push to near 100° for at least a couple of hours again this afternoon, so treat today more like it’s mid-July.
Rain chances will remain generally low again today, though a couple of thundershowers are expected to pop up. The best chance appears to be over the mountains, but I couldn’t rule one or two out across the Piedmont as well.
Mostly clear tonight as we stay warm and humid with lows in the upper 60s to near 70°.
As the big hot ridge of high pressure starts to break down just a little bit on Friday and a front approaches from the north, our storm chances do increase to about 50% on Friday. That front may loiter across the WBTV viewing area Saturday with a fair amount of clouds and a 20% rain chance then before more sunshine returns on Sunday. High temperatures for Friday and the weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s. That’s still above average for this time of the year, but a lot cooler than recent days.
Keep cool and have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
