Ready for a little cool-down?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - How about a little cool-down? I do mean a LITTLE one – but lower temps all the same. Today, we broke the old record of 95°.
Tomorrow’s old record is safe. The old record is 94° but we should manage to stay in the upper 80s.
Let’s wrap up this workweek! Friday will be warm and muggy with a 50% chance for afternoon showers or a thunderstorm. Because of that, it will end up being a little cooler. Highs will reach around 88°.
The weekend will feature temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. There is a 30% chance for a shower each day.
After that, there is a new storm brewing in the Caribbean. It does not have a name right now but we are keeping an eye on it. Some models are taking it toward Florida and then the Gulf coast. Others are taking it more north. That could bring it close to the Carolina coast.
The track is totally uncertain but wherever it chooses to go, it does look like the storm will be much weaker than Dorian. We will keep you posted all along the way.
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
